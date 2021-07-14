Hedge funds see the crypto market decline as an investment opportunity By Cointelegraph



Hedge funds see the crypto market decline as an investment opportunity



Crypto market capitalization is down more than 40% since its $2.5-trillion high back in early May, but institutional investors continue to pile into the market. Despite (BTC) losing over half of its United States dollar value and altcoins tanking almost 70% on average, big-money players like hedge funds are still taking up digital currency investment positions.

From direct exposure to crypto to backing firms developing products and services in the digital asset space, institutional investors are building a more significant presence in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Back in June, a survey of 100 chief financial officers at hedge funds across the world indicated an expected increase in crypto exposure for hedge funds in the next five years.

