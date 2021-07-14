Halsey Reflects On Growing Up White Passing

But, they added, they are aware of the “disadvantages and violence” they would face if they did not pass as white.

They elaborated: “No matter how many tears I’ve shed because I’m not connecting with my family or my culture in a way that I would like to, or because the waitress thinks I’m the babysitter when I go out with my family — none of that would compare to the tears that I would shed for presenting phenotypically Black and the disadvantages and the violence that I would face because of that.”

In the midst of last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, Halsey responded to accusations on Twitter that she did not “claim her Black side.”

“I am in pain for my family, but nobody is gonna kill me based on my skin color,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve always been proud of who I am but it’d be an absolute disservice to say ‘we’ when I’m not susceptible to the same violence.”