Gunpowder Milkshake Behind The Scenes Stories From Cast

Gunpowder Milkshake has finally arrived on Netflix, and if you’re looking for a badass movie with a STACKED cast, then look no further.


To celebrate the release of the film, we sat down with Lena Headey, Karen Gillan, and Carla Gugino to chat about filming the movie with a game of Who’s Who.

Here are all the incredible stories we learned:

1.

First, while filming Gunpowder Milkshake, Karen was most likely to start laughing and break character during a take.


Lena said Karen was always laughing and joked she was “shockingly unprofessional,” and Karen had to agree.

2.

Karen was constantly taking naps between scenes, so much so that instead of a traditional cast chair, the crew gave her a cot to sleep on.

3.

And once Karen got a bed to sleep on, Lena hilariously got one too.

4.

Out of the entire cast, Carla and Chloe Coleman are most like their characters in Gunpowder Milkshake.


Netflix

Lena explained about the first time she met Carla that “I’ve never met anyone [who] so immediately makes you feel so comfortable.” And Karen added that Carla is “really well-read” and she does play a librarian in the movie. And for Chloe, Carla said that, just like her character, she was looking at the rest of the cast like they were the “crazy people” and she was always “staying on point.”

5.

Meanwhile, Lena is least like her character in real life because unlike Scarlet, Lena’s “the best mom ever in real life.”


Netflix

“You are always putting your kids first,” Carla told Lena. “And that is actually an amazing and very difficult thing to do in this business.”

6.

Michelle Yeoh was the Gunpowder Milkshake cast member who would always nail her stunts on the first take.


Netflix

Karen said, “She’s like action royalty.” And Carla added, “She’s the tiniest person, but she’s so agile and she makes every action sequence look like a ballet.”

7.

While filming, Karen was constantly being told to keep her eyes open while firing Sam’s guns.


Netflix

Karen joked that the Gunpowder Milkshake weapons coordinator had to constantly yell “You have to open your eyes” at her because her eyes were closed or she was blinking during every take.

8.

Toward the end of filming, Chloe was constantly pranking Karen while shooting some of their final scenes together.


Netflix

“She was getting me all the time,” Karen explained. “She’d be like, ‘There’s rats in here.’ And her acting is so believable that I thought there were rats and I was getting really nervous.”

9.

Karen would sing so much on set, and she sometimes wouldn’t even realize she was doing it — and, of course, Lena would almost always join in.

10.

Lena “led the charge” on set to capture (and create) some funny behind-the-scenes videos and photos.

11.

And finally, after spending so much time together on set, Karen and Lena have both perfected their impressions of each other, complete with accents.

