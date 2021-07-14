Gunpowder Milkshake Behind The Scenes Stories From Cast

Gunpowder Milkshake has finally arrived on Netflix, and if you’re looking for a badass movie with a STACKED cast, then look no further.
To celebrate the release of the film, we sat down with Lena Headey, Karen Gillan, and Carla Gugino to chat about filming the movie with a game of Who’s Who.
Here are all the incredible stories we learned:
First, while filming Gunpowder Milkshake, Karen was most likely to start laughing and break character during a take.
Karen was constantly taking naps between scenes, so much so that instead of a traditional cast chair, the crew gave her a cot to sleep on.
And once Karen got a bed to sleep on, Lena hilariously got one too.
Out of the entire cast, Carla and Chloe Coleman are most like their characters in Gunpowder Milkshake.
Meanwhile, Lena is least like her character in real life because unlike Scarlet, Lena’s “the best mom ever in real life.”
Michelle Yeoh was the Gunpowder Milkshake cast member who would always nail her stunts on the first take.
While filming, Karen was constantly being told to keep her eyes open while firing Sam’s guns.
Toward the end of filming, Chloe was constantly pranking Karen while shooting some of their final scenes together.
Karen would sing so much on set, and she sometimes wouldn’t even realize she was doing it — and, of course, Lena would almost always join in.
Lena “led the charge” on set to capture (and create) some funny behind-the-scenes videos and photos.
And finally, after spending so much time together on set, Karen and Lena have both perfected their impressions of each other, complete with accents.
