Global payments brand Skrill expands crypto wallet services By Cointelegraph

Global payments brand Skrill expands crypto wallet services
Paysafe, the parent company of online money transfer service Skrill, announced this week that the payment platform has integrated an additional 20 cryptocurrencies into its digital wallet, providing users with another legacy onramp to digital assets.
Beginning this week, customers outside the United States will have access to 35 cryptocurrencies in total, the company said. Crypto buy and sell services are also available in 48 U.S. states and territories.
