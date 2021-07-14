Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.01% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.01%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the declined 0.01%, while the index declined 0.42%, and the index lost 0.01%.

The best performers of the session on the were Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.23% or 1.000 points to trade at 45.775 at the close. Meanwhile, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 1.40% or 0.464 points to end at 33.492 and Continental AG O.N. (DE:) was up 1.32% or 1.55 points to 119.36 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which fell 1.75% or 0.46 points to trade at 25.78 at the close. Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) declined 1.02% or 1.500 points to end at 145.150 and RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) was down 0.89% or 0.280 points to 31.210.

The top performers on the MDAX were Software AG (DE:) which rose 3.69% to 40.730, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 3.59% to settle at 142.650 and K&S AG (DE:) which gained 2.14% to close at 12.400.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.28% to 61.240 in late trade, HelloFresh SE (DE:) which lost 2.80% to settle at 82.52 and Gerresheimer AG (DE:) which was down 2.52% to 87.100 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Software AG (DE:) which rose 3.69% to 40.730, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 3.59% to settle at 142.650 and Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.13% to close at 71.100.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.28% to 61.240 in late trade, Qiagen NV (DE:) which lost 2.19% to settle at 38.905 and Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.70% to 161.90 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 403 to 290 and 69 ended unchanged.

Shares in Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) fell to 3-years lows; falling 3.28% or 2.080 to 61.240. Shares in Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.13% or 1.480 to 71.100.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 0.57% to 17.43.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.61% or 10.95 to $1820.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 2.07% or 1.56 to hit $73.69 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 1.69% or 1.29 to trade at $75.20 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.45% to 1.1827, while EUR/GBP rose 0.19% to 0.8538.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.35% at 92.433.