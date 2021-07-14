Gemini plans to beat Binance through compliance, aims to become the ‘fastest tortoise’ in the race By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
34

Gemini plans to beat Binance through compliance, aims to become the ‘fastest tortoise’ in the race

Gemini exchange co-founder Cameron Winklevoss has stated that the company expects to overtake the current largest crypto exchange by volume, Binance, predicting its emphasis on compliance will win out as regulators increasingly crack down on unregulated exchanges.

As reported by Bloomberg on Monday, Cameron Winklevoss emphasized the importance of adhering to regulators’ demands, stating that Gemini is “playing the long game:”