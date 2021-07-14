Futures edge higher as earnings reports pour in; Powell testimony eyed

Article content U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday helped by a rise in mega-cap technology stocks, as investors awaited Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony and more earnings reports from big banks poured in. Powell is set to appear before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday, and many will be watching for signs if the central bank would alter its stance on rising consumer prices, which it has said are transitory and may begin unwinding its easy-money policies sooner than expected.

Article content Data on Tuesday indicated U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years last month, pulling the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq from intraday record highs, and taking shine off strong earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc that kicked off the quarterly reporting season. In line with its peers, Bank of America Corp reported a jump in second-quarter profit as it released reserves it had set aside last year to cover potential loan losses tied to the pandemic. However, its shares fell 2.4% before the opening bell. Wells Fargo and Citigroup Inc traded mixed in premarket trading ahead of their earnings report on Wednesday. Among other companies reporting earnings, American Airlines rose 1.9% after it forecast positive cash flow in the second quarter for the first time since the pandemic began.