France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.00% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the declined 0.00%, while the index declined 0.06%.

The best performers of the session on the were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which rose 2.45% or 0.63 points to trade at 26.36 at the close. Meanwhile, STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) added 2.34% or 0.76 points to end at 33.22 and Kering SA (PA:) was up 0.94% or 7.00 points to 750.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vinci SA (PA:), which fell 1.51% or 1.38 points to trade at 90.03 at the close. Renault SA (PA:) declined 1.25% or 0.41 points to end at 32.03 and Bouygues SA (PA:) was down 1.21% or 0.39 points to 31.80.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Vallourec (PA:) which rose 3.43% to 7.395, ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) which was up 2.45% to settle at 26.36 and STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) which gained 2.34% to close at 33.22.

The worst performers were Neoen SA (PA:) which was down 3.73% to 36.12 in late trade, Air France KLM SA (PA:) which lost 2.51% to settle at 3.81 and Electricite de France SA (PA:) which was down 2.16% to 10.89 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 295 to 267 and 71 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.73% or 13.20 to $1823.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 2.35% or 1.77 to hit $73.48 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 1.87% or 1.43 to trade at $75.06 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.44% to 1.1826, while EUR/GBP rose 0.17% to 0.8537.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.35% at 92.438.

