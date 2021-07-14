France Pitches Crypto Oversight Powers for EU Markets and Securities Agency By CoinQuora



© Reuters. France Pitches Crypto Oversight Powers for EU Markets and Securities Agency



ESMA enables oversight powers of the economic bloc’s crypto industry.

AMF published a wide-ranging policy document..

EU framework should be established to regulate providers of non-financial services.

The French government explained that the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) be enabled with oversight powers of the economic bloc’s cryptocurrency industry.

Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), financial markets regulator of France, published a wide-ranging policy document. More so, the direct supervision also needs to be granted to ESMA whenever the EU plans to regulate a financial activity, profession, or type of product that was regulated previously.

Moreover, AMF also added that in such cases it makes sense to create regulatory expertise at ESMA level from the outset. However, the EU framework should be established to regulate providers of non-financial services, data, and ratings in the future. Even more, it would be legitimate …

Continue reading on CoinQuora