Fed’s Powell says stablecoins need appropriate regulatory framework By Reuters

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that crypto currencies are unlikely to become a mainstream part of the U.S. payments system but stablecoins might be, adding that more regulations are needed before that can happen.

“We have a pretty strong regulatory framework around bank deposits, for example, or money market funds,” Powell said during a hearing before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. “That doesn’t exist currently for stablecoins and if they’re going to be a significant part of the payments universe – which we don’t think crypto assets will be but stablecoins might be – then we need an appropriate regulatory framework.”

