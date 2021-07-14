Fed Chair says stablecoins need stricter regulation, speaks on CBDC By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told the House of Representatives today that stablecoins should face stricter regulations similar to money market funds or bank deposits.

Powell was asked specifically about Tether, currently the most valuable stablecoin, by Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH). Tether claimed each coin was backed by a dollar, but that has been proven false; rather it is backed mostly by commercial paper or debts. Powell said most of the time those assets are very liquid, but during the recent financial crisis that wasn’t the case. He explained: