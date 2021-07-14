EU proposes world’s first carbon border tax for some imports

Article content

BRUSSELS/LONDON — The European Commission on Wednesday put forward plans for the world’s first “carbon border tax” on imports of carbon-intensive goods, including steel, cement, fertilizers and aluminum, as part of a program to meet its new climate target.

The border levy should be phased in from 2026, the Commission said. The measure is designed to protect European industries from competitors abroad not subject to the same carbon levies.

A transitional phase from 2023-25 will see importers monitoring and reporting their emissions, a Commission document said.