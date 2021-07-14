EU lawmaker gets backing for tougher EU tech rules

Article content

BRUSSELS — A key EU lawmaker at the European Parliament steering the debate on tough new rules aimed at Facebook, Google and other large online platforms, secured backing to beef up Europeans’ fundamental rights in the draft rules.

Proposed by the European Commission in December last year, the Digital Services Act (DSA) forces the tech giants to do more to tackle illegal content such as hate speech and child sexual abuse material on their platforms.

However, Greens lawmaker Patrick Breyer, who is responsible for shepherding the DSA through Parliament on behalf of the assembly’s civil liberties and justice committee, wants more emphasis on fundamental rights and digital privacy in the rules.