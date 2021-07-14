EU court rejects Ryanair’s challenge against state aid for Austrian Airlines By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Austrian Airlines planes are seen parked at Vienna International Airport during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Schwechat, Austria, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Europe’s second-highest court on Wednesday rejected Ryanair’s challenge against state aid granted to Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines and approved by EU competition regulators.
“The aid granted by Austria to Austrian Airlines in order to compensate it for the damage resulting from the cancellation or rescheduling of its flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic is compatible with the internal market,” the Luxembourg-based General Court said.
The case is T-677/20 Ryanair & Laudamotion v Commission (Austrian Airlines; Covid-19).
