Ethereum’s DeFi Space Booms With Over 3M Users By CoinQuora

Ethereum’s DeFi space now hosts over 3 million unique addresses.

DeFi adoption is booming despite the crypto crash.

Some protocols choose to launch on other platforms instead of for sustainability.

Ethereum’s DeFi space is thriving as the ecosystem is celebrating over 3 million users on the platform. This name is remarkable as it is easily triple the number of unique users set back in December 2020.

Not even a year later, DeFi adoption has exploded and is showing no hints at slowing down. According to Dune Analytics, the unique user count was set at 3,004,620, as of July 13, 2021.

The boom in DeFi adoption is no small part thanks to the rise of more and more Ethereum-native protocols showing up. For instance, crypto fan — Richard Chen, found that the most traction is coming from the following protocols: Aave, Balancer,

