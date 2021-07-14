ESG fever: share of sustainable fund trading soaring in 2021

Article content LONDON — The rush to invest in exchange-traded funds focusing on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues jumped in the first half of 2021, with monthly turnover more than tripling to nearly 3 billion euros from a year ago, Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday. ESG assets are increasingly in demand among investors as companies that perform well on a range of issues from climate change to boardroom diversity are seen as better long-term investments than peers lagging in these areas.

Article content On its Frankfurt-based electronic trading platform Xetra, German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said ESG ETFs now account for more than 16% of total ETF trading turnover on Xetra compared to 6% a year ago. Assets under management for ESG ETFs listed on Xetra amounted to 137 billion euros ($161.62 billion) at the end of June, compared to 43 billion euros a year earlier. “Europe is at the forefront of ESG investing and that shows up in the development of our ESG ETF strategy,” said Stephan Kraus, head of the ETF segment at Deutsche Boerse. Bolstered in large part by a swathe of European Union legislation designed to help drive the bloc’s transition to a low-carbon economy, ESG ETFs have also benefited from their large holdings of in-demand mega-cap technology stocks.