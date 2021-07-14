ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS
Q2 AND INTERIM
2021
RESULTS ON 4 AUGUST 2021
London, 14 July 2021 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) (TSX:EDV) will release its Q2 and interim 2021 financial results on Wednesday 4 August, before the LSE market open.
Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Wednesday 4 August, at 8:30 am ET / 1:30 pm BST to discuss the Company’s financial results.
The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed through the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j5h3ojje
Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:
International: +44 (0) 2071 928338
North American toll-free: +18778709135
UK toll-free: +44 (0) 8002796619
Confirmation Code: 2858954
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour’s website.
CONTACT INFORMATION
|Martino De Ciccio
VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
|Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
Vincic Advisors in Toronto
John Vincic, Principal
+1 (647) 402 6375
