Element Nutritional Sciences Announces Rejuvenate™ Now Available at Sam’s Club

Article content BURLINGTON, Ontario — Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT; FRANKFURT:93X) (the “Company” or “Element”) is pleased to announce that Rejuvenate™ ready to drink organic plant protein beverage is now available on Sam’s Club e-commerce platform in the United States: https://www.samsclub.com/p/rejuvenate-plant-protein-vanilla/prod25600972. The Company is launching a marketing campaign in partnership with Sam’s Club which is expected to reach approximately 2.3 million impressions, including impressions among the Sam’s Club membership base. Rejuvenate™ products can currently be purchased online through amazon.com, amazon.ca, rejuvenatemuscle.com, rejuvenatemuscle.ca, and iHerb’s international e-commerce platform.

Article content “Both our e-commerce and in-store distribution has accelerated in 2021 through partnerships with well recognized retailers such as Walgreens, CVS, and now Sam’s Club, among many other household names. With recent personnel additions, new distribution and marketing partnerships, and our brand and product innovation pipeline, we have an exceptional outlook for continued growth,” said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer. About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 50. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario. To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com. More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found at: www.rejuvenatemuscle.com Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: the expected number of impressions from the first marketing campaign with Sam’s Club.