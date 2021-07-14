ECB is looking to design a digital euro more energy-efficient than Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The European Central Bank, or ECB, joins the growing club of crypto-friendly financial institutions as it announces the decision “to launch a project to prepare for possibly issuing a digital euro.” The ECB’s official tweet noted:

According to a press release on July 14, the ECB’s governing council has launched the investigation phase of a digital euro project. This phase is planned to last for two years, during which time Eurogroup will design a digital currency focused on “users’ preferences and technical advice by merchants and intermediaries.”