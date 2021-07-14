Easing U.S. yields, dollar buoy gold ahead of Powell’s testimony

Article content Gold prices firmed on Wednesday after getting a lift from weaker U.S. Treasury yields and dollar, though the main focus was on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony due later in the day following a robust rise in consumer prices. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,814.13 per ounce, as of 0639 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,814.5. While gold has made gentle gains on the back of slightly lower U.S. dollar and yields, it has not been enough to decisively shift momentum higher, said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Article content “Gold held up surprisingly well overnight after the CPI data propelled the dollar higher and lifted long-dated bond yields. That should give some comfort to bullish investors that gold may finally be regaining its inflation hedging tailwind.” The dollar index ticked 0.2% lower, having seen its best daily percentage gain in nearly a month on Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year yields also pulled back, which translates into lower opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer prices in June rose by the most in 13 years. Focus now shifts to Powell’s testimony before the Congress for any views on the rising price pressures and possible tightening of monetary policy. Powell has repeatedly stated that higher inflation will be transitory, noting that he expected supply chains to normalize and adapt.