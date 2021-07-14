Dutch court awards compensation to owners of rigged Volkswagen cars By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A technician fixes a VW sign in the assembly line of German carmaker Volkswagen’s electric ID. 3 car in Dresden, Germany, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A Dutch court on Wednesday said the owners of cars made by Volkswagen (DE:) Group with software meant to rig diesel engine emission tests are entitled to compensation.
The district court in The Hague said a compensation of 1,500 to 3,000 euros (($1,769- $3,538) per car was warranted for the 150,000 or so consumers who joined a class action suit.
($1 = 0.8479 euros)
