Drew Barrymore’s Leonardo DiCaprio Instagram Comment

Brenda Chase / Getty Images

And here’s Leo, right around the time of Titanic.


Brenda Chase / Getty Images

My heart will definitely go on.

And here’s BOTH of them in 2007!


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Oh, hello, Cameron Diaz and Steven Spielberg.

Anyway, Drew left a cute, maybe-kinda-flirty comment on Leo’s Instagram, and maybe it’s nothing, maybe it’s just in the air because of Bennifer 2.0, but people (me) are fanning themselves.

It all starts with an infographic Leo posted about the consequences of global warming.

To which Drew replied, “You should be the only hot one, and not our planet!”


@LeonardoDiCaprio

Then, she followed up with, “Thank you for always have been the pioneer of saving our earth.”

I mean, Leo is technically dating model Camila Morrone.


Mike Egerton – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

But hey, an innocent Insta-flirt never hurt anybody. We’re all in this for the betterment and health of our planet.


Michael Caulfield Archive

