Dolce&Gabbana and Polygon-Powered UNXD To Launch Unique NFT Series By CoinQuora

Dolce&Gabbana and Polygon-Powered UNXD To Launch Unique NFT Series
- Dolce&Gabbana (D&G) announce the launch of their exclusive NFT collection.
- NFT collection is n collaboration with UNXD, which is powered by Polygon.
- The debut collection is called Collezione Genesi.
World-renowned fashion and luxury brand Dolce&Gabbana (D&G) announce the launch of their exclusive NFT collection in collaboration with UNXD. Of note, UNXD is an exclusive marketplace for digital luxury and culture that is launching this summer of 2021.
Moreover, UNXD is apparently powered by Polygon Network. Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for scaling and infrastructure development. Today, they revealed in a tweet that Dolce&Gabbana is the first in their list (“1/n”) of several high-profile Non-Fungible Token drops.
