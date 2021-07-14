Dolce and Gabbana to launch of an exclusive NFT collection By Cointelegraph

Dolce and Gabbana to launch of an exclusive NFT collection
Fashion and Luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana has announced the launch of an exclusive NFT collection in collaboration with UNXD — a digital marketplace powered by the Polygon Network which hopes to become an exclusive marketplace for digital luxury and culture.
The fashion brand’s debut NFT collection will be named Collezione Genesi, or Genesis Collection. Dolce and Gabbana will feature the collection at it’s upcoming shows for Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria, and Alta Goilleria in Venice at the end of August. The collection focuses on the deep-rooted artistic traditions of Venice, according to the release.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.