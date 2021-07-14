Dolce and Gabbana to launch of an exclusive NFT collection By Cointelegraph

Fashion and Luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana has announced the launch of an exclusive NFT collection in collaboration with UNXD — a digital marketplace powered by the Polygon Network which hopes to become an exclusive marketplace for digital luxury and culture.

The fashion brand’s debut NFT collection will be named Collezione Genesi, or Genesis Collection. Dolce and Gabbana will feature the collection at it’s upcoming shows for Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria, and Alta Goilleria in Venice at the end of August. The collection focuses on the deep-rooted artistic traditions of Venice, according to the release.