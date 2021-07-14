Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.13% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.13%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:), which rose 0.78% or 12.0 points to trade at 1556.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Demant A/S (CSE:) added 0.65% or 2.3 points to end at 355.2 and Pandora A/S (CSE:) was up 0.48% or 4.2 points to 872.6 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.21% or 3.0 points to trade at 244.8 at the close. Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) declined 1.04% or 5.0 points to end at 474.7 and Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) was down 0.93% or 11.0 points to 1171.5.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 79 to 67 and 16 ended unchanged.

Shares in DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 0.78% or 12.0 to 1556.0. Shares in Pandora A/S (CSE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 0.48% or 4.2 to 872.6.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.70% or 0.53 to $74.72 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.39% or 0.30 to hit $76.19 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.77% or 13.95 to trade at $1823.85 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.39% to 6.2899, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4375.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.34% at 92.440.