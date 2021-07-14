Delta Air Lines Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Delta Air Lines Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Delta Air Lines (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Delta Air Lines announced earnings per share of $-1.07 on revenue of $7.13B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-1.36 on revenue of $6.14B.

Delta Air Lines shares are up 2.79% from the beginning of the year, still down 20.94% from its 52 week high of $52.28 set on March 15. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 16.32% from the start of the year.

Delta Air Lines shares gained 1.31% in pre-market trade following the report.

Delta Air Lines follows other major Transportation sector earnings this month

Delta Air Lines’s report follows an earnings missed by FedEx on June 24, who reported EPS of $5.01 on revenue of $22.6B, compared to forecasts EPS of $5.02 on revenue of $21.52B.

Carnival ADS had missed expectations on June 28 with second quarter EPS of $-1.8 on revenue of $50M, compared to forecast for EPS of $-1.63 on revenue of $185.29M.

