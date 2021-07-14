DeFi Education Fund Slammed for Dumping $10M Worth of Uniswap By CoinQuora

DeFi Education Fund Slammed for Dumping $10M Worth of Uniswap
- DeFi Education Fund has been slammed for selling its Uniswap tokens for $10 million.
- This move has raised questions over the group’s motives.
The DeFi Education Fund has been slammed for selling half of its Uniswap tokens for $10 million. The firm was established following a Uniswap governance proposal.
According to the Twitter account of the newly formed Decentralized Finance Education Fund, they sold 500k UNI for around $10.2 million USDC. The firm noted that this action is to fund the efforts of the Defi Education Fund.
With the help of @GenesisTrading, we sold 500k UNI for ~$10.2M USDC in order to fund the efforts of the Defi Education Fund.
In the next 24 hours, we will be sending 500k UNI to Genesis and receiving ~$10.2M USDC in return.
— Defi Education Fund (@fund_defi)
