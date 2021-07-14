DeFi Education Fund Slammed for Dumping $10M Worth of Uniswap By CoinQuora



DeFi Education Fund Slammed for Dumping $10M Worth of Uniswap



DeFi Education Fund has been slammed for selling its Uniswap tokens for $10 million.

This move has raised questions over the group’s motives.

The DeFi Education Fund has been slammed for selling half of its Uniswap tokens for $10 million. The firm was established following a Uniswap governance proposal.

According to the Twitter account of the newly formed Decentralized Finance Education Fund, they sold 500k UNI for around $10.2 million USDC. The firm noted that this action is to fund the efforts of the Defi Education Fund.