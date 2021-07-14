D-BOX Technologies Announces Ransomware Cyber Attack

MONTREAL, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO) announces that the Corporation was subject to a ransomware cyberattack on its information technology systems. The malware used to perform the attack encrypted electronic data stored on the Corporation’s network so it cannot be read or used.

The attack took place after the close of business on July 12, 2021 and was detected on the same day, with steps immediately taken to contain and mitigate any potential impact to the Corporation’s data and operations and start the recovery process. D-BOX is still investigating the extent of the attack, but it is anticipated, as the attack affected most of its systems, that D-BOX’s business operations will be adversely affected for several days and potentially longer depending how quickly the Corporation may recover its data and make full use of its systems.

At present time there is no evidence that customers’ personal information was compromised as a result of this attack, and the Corporation generally does not receive personal information from its clients comprised mainly of businesses. However, some employee personal information may have been compromised and if that is the case, the Corporation will be taking measures to minimize the impact for affected employees.

Independent cybersecurity experts were brought in to assist the Corporation in dealing with the matter in accordance with industry best practices.

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business outlook, and financial performance and condition of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this press release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information, by its very nature, is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and is based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Corporation’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including but not limited to the timing for the investigation and recovery process, the impact on D-BOX’s business operations, future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business outlook and financial performance and condition of the Corporation.

Forward-looking information is provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about Management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Corporation’s operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking information for any other purpose.

Forward-looking information provided in this press release is based on information available at the date hereof and/or management’s good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

David Montpetit

Chief Financial Officer

450-442-3003, ext. 296

dmontpetit@d-box.com