CVM Authorizes Brazilian Manager to Launch Brazil’s First ETH ETF By CoinQuora



CVM Authorizes Brazilian Manager to Launch Brazil’s First ETH ETF



QR Asset Management announced the approval by CVM of the first ether ETF.

The autarchy’s release came after QR launched QBTC11.

The fund has institutional-level custody in deep cold storage by Gemini.

Two among the main managers of criptomoedas of Brazil live a close race for the protagonist position in the industry. On July 13, QR Asset Management announced the approval by CVM of the first ether ETF in the country, the QETH11.

Moreover, the autarchy’s release came after QR launched QBTC11. Notably, the QBTC11 is the first national ETF that invests 100% of its assets in . More so, the company will contain an index fund which is based on the second biggest crypto. As the QETH11 will only invest in Ether.

As per the CME CF Ether Reference Rate, the ETF will hold the same price as . In addition, there is no prediction for the listing of the new ETF on the Brazilian stock exchange B3. However, the CVM decision already guarantees its launch in the upcoming future. With QETH11, Brazilian investors will seek exposure to the two biggest cryptos in the world with the purchase …

