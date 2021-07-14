Crypto Market Crash? BTC, ETH, BNB, and ADA Dip Again By CoinQuora



Crypto Market Crash? BTC, ETH, BNB, and ADA Dip Again



and other altcoins took a dip today.

Analysts believe that the dip is proof that Bitcoin is still in its correction phase.

Most analysts say that another Bitcoin bull run is inevitable and the price will surpass $100,000.

The crypto market’s recent dip has been hard, but, what’s harder is its road to recovery. As of writing, many cryptos seem to be falling. Could this be another correction or another crash?

At the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $31,869.81. Meanwhile, the price of Ether (ETH) is $1,877.06, Binance Coin (BNB) is $293.76, and (ADA) is $1.20.

Suffice to say, the price of all cryptos has been a hot topic. Will their prices tank or will we see another bull run? According to many crypto analysts, most are certain that Bitcoin, in particular, will see a bull run once again this year.

For instance, analyst Mike McGlone says that Bitcoin correction is still taking place from its last …

