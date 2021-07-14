Copper rises as weak China data boosts monetary easing hopes

Article content

Copper prices rose on Thursday as weaker-than-expected economic data from top consumer China raised hopes the country would implement further monetary easing to prop up growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.4% to $9,383 a tonne by 0324 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was almost unchanged at 68,640 yuan ($10,614.05) a tonne.

China’s gross domestic product expanded 7.9% year-on-year in the second quarter, missing expectations of a 8.1% rise in a Reuters poll, due to slowing manufacturing activity, higher raw material costs and new COVID-19 outbreaks.