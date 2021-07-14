Copper eases as dollar firms on U.S. inflation jitters

Article content

Copper prices fell on Wednesday, as a firmer dollar made greenback-priced metals less appealing to holders of other currencies, while inflationary pressures in the United States sparked worries of a sooner-than-expected monetary policy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2% at $9,393 a tonne, as of 0609 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.5% to 68,760 yuan ($10,620.62) a tonne.

The U.S. dollar touched a three-month high versus the euro and a one-week high versus the yen, after U.S. consumer prices last month increased by the most in 13 years, spurring bets of faster monetary policy tightening than the Federal Reserve officials have so far signaled.