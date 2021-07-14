Copper eases as dollar firms on U.S. inflation jitters

Article content

Copper prices were subdued on Wednesday, as a firmer dollar made greenback-priced metals less appealing to holders of other currencies, while inflationary pressures in the United States sparked worries of a sooner-than-expected monetary policy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.1% to $9,408 a tonne by 0740 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.4% to 68,870 yuan ($10,637.28) a tonne.

The U.S. dollar touched a three-month high versus the euro and a one-week high versus the yen, after U.S. consumer prices last month increased by the most in 13 years, spurring bets of faster monetary policy tightening than the Federal Reserve officials have so far signaled.