Conifex Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex”) (TSX: CFF) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 results after market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Conifex has scheduled a conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific time / 5:00 PM Eastern time on the same day to discuss its financial results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Toll-Free Access (Canada/US): 1-800-806-5484

Access: 416-340-2217

Participant Pass Code: 4819125#

The call will also be available on instant replay until September 10, 2021. For Instant Replay Access, please dial one of the following numbers and enter Participant Pass Code 9723038#.

Toll-Free Access: 1-800-408-3053

Access: 905-694-9451

For further information, please contact:

Winny Tang Kristen Stinson Chief Financial Officer Vice President & General Manager, Corporate Services (604) 216-6821 (604) 216-6835

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries’ primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex’s lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.