Citigroup Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Citigroup Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Citigroup (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Citigroup announced earnings per share of $2.85 on revenue of $17.47B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.99 on revenue of $17.36B.

Citigroup shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 14.85% from its 52 week high of $80.29 set on June 2. They are under-performing the S&P Global 100 which is up 15.09% from the start of the year.

Citigroup follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Citigroup’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.78 on revenue of $31.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.16 on revenue of $30B.

Bank of America had beat expectations on Wednesday with second quarter EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $21.47B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.7748 on revenue of $21.87B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar