Chrissy Teigen Posts About Being In Cancel Club

Chrissy Teigen just posted about being in the “cancel club” following the backlash surrounding her tweets towards Courtney Stodden when they were a teenager.
Back in May, Courtney told the Daily Beast that, “[Chrissy] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.'” Following the interview, resurfaced tweets showed Chrissy telling the then-16-year-old to “go to sleep forever.”
Chrissy apologized for the tweets, but the damage to Chrissy’s career still happened — losing business deals and dropping out of an upcoming Netflix voiceover role.
Since then, her Instagram feed has felt fairly business as usual, with lots of pics of her family. However, today she uploaded a picture of her legs with a lengthy caption explaining how she’s been doing.
“I don’t really know what to say here,” Chrissy wrote, “Just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race.”
“Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot,” she continued. “Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning.”
“All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just…tired of being sick with myself all day. I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent shit anymore!”
“If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u,” she concluded.
