China’s June new home price growth slows amid curbs

Article content

BEIJING — New home prices in China rose at a slower pace in June, data showed on Thursday, as government measures to cool the heated housing market further tapped the brakes on growth.

Average new home prices in 70 major cities grew 0.5% in June from a month earlier, down from a 0.6% rise in May, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Compared with a year earlier, new home prices rose 4.7%, slower than a 4.9% uptick in May.

China’s property market has rebounded quickly from the COVID-19 shock early last year, raising concerns about financial risks and overheating.