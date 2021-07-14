China shuts down crypto mining in Anhui province By Cointelegraph

China shuts down crypto mining in Anhui province
The Chinese government continues cracking down on the cryptocurrency mining industry by suspending crypto mining operations in another province.
Authorities at Anhui, a small province in eastern China, have announced a set of measures to tackle growing electricity demand and an associated power supply shortage in the next three years, local news agency Hefei Online reported on Wednesday.
