China plans launch ceremony for carbon emission trading scheme on July 16 -sources By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
36

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag is seen on the top of a car near a coal-fired power plant in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) – China plans to host a launching ceremony for its national carbon emission trading scheme (ETS) on July 16, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The ETS will involve some 2,225 power plants across China, responsible for about 4 billion tonnes of carbon emission each year.

The country will become the world’s largest carbon trading market by volume.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR