China plans July launch of national emissions trade scheme

BEIJING — China’s long-awaited national carbon emissions trading scheme (ETS) will be formally launched very soon this month, the environment ministry said on Wednesday, without giving a date.

The scheme has been repeatedly delayed, partly over concerns about the transparency of emissions data, with a case exposed this month of data falsified by one power firm.

Preparation work was now “basically complete,” Zhao Yingmin, vice-minister for ecology and environment, told a news briefing.