China central bank injects 100 billion yuan worth of medium term loans, rate unchanged By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
23

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank partially rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Thursday, the same day when a cut in the banks’ reserve requirements takes effect.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement it was keeping the rate on 100 billion yuan ($15.46 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions steady at 2.95% from previous operations.

The fresh fund injection did not cover all the expiring MLF loans with a value of 400 billion yuan due on the same day.

China cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, effective on July 15, releasing around 1 trillion yuan in long-term liquidity to underpin its post-COVID economic recovery that was starting to lose momentum.

In the same statement, the PBOC said it had injected another 10 billion yuan worth of seven-day reverse repos into the financial system, offsetting same amount of such loans due on the same day.

($1 = 6.4688 )

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR