ChainSwap to Airdrop Compensation Tokens After $8M Hack By CoinQuora



ChainSwap to Airdrop Compensation Tokens After $8M Hack



ChainSwap announces airdrop to compensate $8 million hack victims.

The news comes only days after the cross-chain platform was hacked for the second time.

Also, ChainSwap is looking into conducting a deep platform audit.

ChainSwap will airdrop some governance tokens as compensation to holders. The airdrop comes in the wake of an $8 million hack.

The platform will distribute the compensation tokens according to holders’ balances before the hack. Of note, the project will replace assets users held on BSC and Huobi on the mainnet.

Also, ChainSwap revealed that the project liquidated 717,200 ASAP worth about $150,000 from its treasury to fund compensations. The platform has already compensated its affected partner projects and stablecoins in its team fund.

Notably, the cross-chain asset bridge lost $8 million in a hack earlier this month. Also, this was the second hack the project has fallen victim to. First, the platform lost a…

