British watchdog clears AstraZeneca’s $39 billion buyout of Alexion By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
2/2
(Reuters) – Britain’s competition regulator said on Wednesday it has cleared AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:)’s $39 billion buyout of U.S.-based Alexion (NASDAQ:) after it decided not to initiate a broader probe into the deal following its initial assessment.
The Competition and Markets Authority began reviewing the planned takeover in May for whether it could reduce competition in Britain or other markets. Its clearance follows that from Europe earlier this month.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.