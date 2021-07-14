Brazilian securities regulator approves Ether ETF By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Brazil’s Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), the country’s securities regulator, has approved an Ether (ETH) exchange-traded fund (ETF), according to an announcement by QR Capital, the holding company of QR Asset Management.

The fund, which trades under the ticker QETH11, will trade on Brazil’s highly reputable B3 stock exchange, which operates as a regional exchange and serves customers worldwide. QETH11 will use the same Ether index as that used by CME Group (NASDAQ:) and will use institutional custodial services provided by the Winklevoss twins’ Gemini.