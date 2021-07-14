Boston Properties partners with Singapore’s GIC, CPP Investments for U.S. real estate deals By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
32

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo for Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd, is seen on a building in Singapore July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/File Photo

(Reuters) – Real estate investment trust Boston Properties (NYSE:) has established a co-investment program with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC to acquire office properties in the United States.

The companies will acquire and operate office properties in Boston’s primary markets that include Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco among others.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR