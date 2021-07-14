Boston Properties partners with Singapore’s GIC, CPP Investments for U.S. real estate deals By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo for Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd, is seen on a building in Singapore July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/File Photo
(Reuters) – Real estate investment trust Boston Properties (NYSE:) has established a co-investment program with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC to acquire office properties in the United States.
The companies will acquire and operate office properties in Boston’s primary markets that include Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco among others.
