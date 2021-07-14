BoE might discuss reining in stimulus earlier than thought-Ramsden

Article content LONDON — Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said a fast recovery in Britain’s economy from its COVID slump and rising inflation meant the BoE might start to think about reining in its huge monetary stimulus sooner than he previously thought. Inflation might rise as high as 4% “for a period later this year” – double the British central bank’s target – and the factors driving it up might take some time to ease off, Ramsden said in a speech. At the same time, Britain’s economy might regain its pre-pandemic size in the current July-September quarter, he said.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The BoE has previously said that recovery milestone was likely to be hit in the second half of the year. The signs of a sharp bounce-back from Britain’s 10% economic crash last year meant the BoE might be getting closer to the conditions it has set out to explain when it might scale back its stimulus, Ramsden said. The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee has said it does not intend to tighten monetary policy at least until there is clear evidence of significant progress in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably. “Based on the rapid pace of developments since we published our May forecasts and the shift in the balance of risks, I can envisage those conditions for considering tightening being met somewhat sooner than I had previously expected,” Ramsden said in his speech to the Strand Group, a research and teaching group.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Official data published earlier on Wednesday showed British inflation pushed further above the BoE’s 2% target, hitting 2.5% in the 12 months to June. Inflation in the United States has jumped even faster, hitting 5.4% in June, its highest in 13 years, according to data published on Tuesday. The Federal Reserve has said its top officials are poised to act if inflation risks build. In his speech, Ramsden said risks to Britain’s economy and inflation from the spread of COVID – which has recently accelerated again in the country – remained “clear and present.” But it was also possible that inflation could be more persistent if the next easing of social-distancing rules further boosts confidence among consumers and businesses while the post-lockdown bottlenecks that have driven up prices persist. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton and Alistair Bell)

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.