BNY Mellon to provide ETF services for Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
BNY Mellon to provide ETF services for Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust

The bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon (NYSE:)), America’s oldest bank, has signed an agreement with cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale Investments to provide a set of services to its flagship (BTC) investment product.

Grayscale officially announced Tuesday that it selected BNY Mellon as an asset servicing provider for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), a major digital currency investment product providing indirect exposure to Bitcoin.