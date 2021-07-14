Blockchain security firm CertiK raises $37M to combat DeFi and crypto risks By Cointelegraph

Blockchain security firm CertiK raises $37M to combat DeFi and crypto risks
Blockchain security firm CertiK announced Wednesday that it has received $37 million in fresh financing to expand its product and security capabilities for the cryptocurrency and DeFi industries.
“We’re proud to advance transparency in the space by providing the tools and resources – including our official audit reports – so the community can make sense of vital security information,” said CertiK co-founder Professor Ronghu Gu.
