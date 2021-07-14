Blockchain-Based Card Games, Splinterlands, Reaches 100,000 Accounts By CoinQuora



Blockchain-Based Card Games, Splinterlands, Reaches 100,000 Accounts



The team announced the upcoming release of the Splintershards (SPS), a governance token.

The next generation of collectible card games, Splinterlands, reached a major 100,000 accounts milestone.

The Non-Fungible Token trading card gaming ecosystem was delighted to announce that over 100,000 users successfully created accounts on its innovative platform. Splinterlands is a trading card game that uses blockchain technology to let users play, trade anytime, and earn every time they win.

According to the blockchain-based card games, the milestone proves the real-world adoption of NFTs to trading card games. As a result, it ensures higher recognition and interest from the gamer community.

In addition, Splinterlands noted that it adopts the play-to-earn mechanism by assigning real and organic v…

