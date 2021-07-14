Blast hits bus in northern Pakistan killing 8 including 4 Chinese nationals -sources By Reuters

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) – Eight people, including four Chinese nationals, were killed in a blast targeting a bus in northern Pakistan on Wednesday, multiple sources told Reuters.
“There is a huge explosion in the bus carrying the Chinese engineers … in Upper Kohistan. Eight people lost their lives,” a senior administrative officer of the Hazara region told Reuters.
He said the bus was carrying over 30 Chinese engineers to the site of Dasu dam in Upper Kohistan.
Two paramilitary security men with the engineers also died, he said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.